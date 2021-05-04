'Sounds about white': Conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza trolled for whitewashing Capitol Hill riots

Conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza made a controversial tweet that seems like an attempt to whitewash the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol Hill.

D’Souza tweeted a viral image from the riot showing a man smiling while carrying the House speaker’s lectern.

Sharing the image D'Souza wrote, “Does this LOOK like an insurrection? A riot? A coup attempt?” he asked.

“If it doesn’t walk like a duck or talk like a duck then it probably isn’t a duck,” he further added.