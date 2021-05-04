'Sounds about white': Conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza trolled for whitewashing Capitol Hill riots

Conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza made a controversial tweet that seems like an attempt to whitewash the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol Hill.
D’Souza tweeted a viral image from the riot showing a man smiling while carrying the House speaker’s lectern.
Sharing the image D'Souza wrote, “Does this LOOK like an insurrection? A riot? A coup attempt?” he asked.
“If it doesn’t walk like a duck or talk like a duck then it probably isn’t a duck,” he further added.
The man in the image, Adam Christian Johnson, was arrested in January and charged with entering a restricted a building or grounds without lawful authority, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to HuffPost.
Reportedly, D’Souza had pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud in 2012 for making an illegal donation to a Republican Senate candidate. He’s known for making controversial tweets.
Finding no logic in D'Souza's recent tweet, people are criticising D'Souza and calling him out.
Journalist Brian Karem wrote, "Yes it does. That is a smiling looter I watched them threaten the VP, storm the capitol, beat out windows and doors, threaten and beat police officers. And you're a seditious dangerous fool to support this anti-American behavior. You cannot rewrite history. PROSECUTE THEM ALL."
Another Twitter user wrote, "You literally posted an image of a man looting, but I guess he's not the right complexion for that to bother you much."
Here's how others are reacting to D'Souza's tweet. Take a look.