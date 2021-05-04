Twitterati celebrate Kangana Ranaut's suspension with meme-fest

The actress was very much active on Twitter and enjoyed a large fanbase on the platform. She is known for using strong language to make rants on Twitter. She is also facing multiple legal cases for making derogatory remarks and tweets on various people.

The news of Ranaut's Twitter account's suspension has since gone viral making it trend on Twitter. Like every Twitter trend, this one has elicited a lot of jokes too.

Twitterati who object to Ranaut's rants seem to be taking a sigh of relief as they put out tweets commending Twitter for this action.

Shreemi Verma on Twitter sarcastically wrote, "Teach Twitter a lesson Kangana, don't return."