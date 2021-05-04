Twitterati celebrate Kangana Ranaut's suspension with meme-fest

Microblogging platform Twitter suspended Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account for violating Twitter rules on Tuesday.
This comes after the actress made a series of Tweet commenting on the political violence in West Bengal post Assembly elections. She made some derogatory remarks against Mamata Banerjee. She not only compared her to Ravana, but also called her blood thirsty demon Tadka.
Ranaut also released an emotional video wherein she cries and demands President's rule in Bengal.
The actress was very much active on Twitter and enjoyed a large fanbase on the platform. She is known for using strong language to make rants on Twitter. She is also facing multiple legal cases for making derogatory remarks and tweets on various people.
The news of Ranaut's Twitter account's suspension has since gone viral making it trend on Twitter. Like every Twitter trend, this one has elicited a lot of jokes too.
Twitterati who object to Ranaut's rants seem to be taking a sigh of relief as they put out tweets commending Twitter for this action.
Shreemi Verma on Twitter sarcastically wrote, "Teach Twitter a lesson Kangana, don't return."
Meanwhile, Abhishek Baxi tweeted, "Kangana Ranaut has...
- Four national awards
- One Padma award
- Zero Twitter accounts"
Whether you're happy with Twitter's decision or not, these memes can really make you laugh out loud.
Here you go!
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)