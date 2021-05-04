Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce; Indians search for Microsoft's share price, Twitterati search for Gates' availability

Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and philanthropist Melinda Gates have announced in a joint statement that they are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple tweeted on Monday.

According to reports, they met in the late 1980s when Melinda joined Microsoft, reports Xinhua news agency.

They have three children and jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," they tweeted.

"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."