CancelIPL trends on Twitter after KKR players, CSK bowling coach L Balaji test positive for COVID-19

An Indian Premier League (IPL) match, which was to be played between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, was postponed after two KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19. The match will be rescheduled some time later during the tournament, which will conclude on May 30.

Apart from this, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach L Balaji has also tested positive for COVID-19. "Balaji's positive report is certainly a cause of concern although the CSK players have tested negative. But normally, a lot of people start showing symptoms from the fifth or sixth day. There are discussions whether it is safe to go ahead with the next two matches in Delhi," a senior BCCI source told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Balaji was in the dug-out and also before and after the match, he interacted with Mumbai Indians players (on Saturday) which is natural. Now you can test everyday but just like KKR's match has been postponed, it's prudent if MI's match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday and CSK's game against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday is rescheduled," the official said.

Meanwhile, many on Twitter are demanding to cancel the cash-rich league. Many find it problematic that the tournament is being held amid the second COVID-19 wave in the country, which has killed thousands of people. "Holding IPL matches in Delhi during a deadly pandemic like nothing is happening is a disgrace and insult to those suffering. That same money can be spent on saving so many lives. #CancelIPL," a Twitter user wrote.

