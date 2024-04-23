'Soughts Kya Hota Hai B*******...': TV Reporter Abuses On Hot Mic; VIDEO Goes Viral

Screenshot from the video clip which captured a reporter in an awkward situation after he ended up hurling an abuse on air by mistake | X

Reporting is considered one of the toughest tasks in journalism. As far as TV news reporting is concerned, the real time and on air reporting on live camera makes things even more difficult as one has to think and react spontanously while narrating the details of a story. However, many a times, a reporter commits a mistake (slip of tongue) on air that can be embarassing or even amusing for some. A similar incident took place with a TV news reporter of the channel CNBC-TV 18 on Tuesday (April 23).

A reporter named Ashmit, while reporting on the Patanjali case in the Supreme Court, goofed up and grew frustrated after mixing up his words. The reporter in frustration hurled an abuse while reporting on air. While the reporter was aware that he was reporting live, he ended up uttering an expletive while trying to correct himself. The reporter realised his mistake almost immediately but it was already too late.

However, the anchor came to the rescue of the reporter and immediately cut him off saying, "We will get back to that in a bit. We couldn't hear you very well Ashmit."

Even the channel issued an apology and posted on X, "Earlier today on a live broadcast, a reporter inadvertently used inappropriate language not realising he was on air. We sincerely apologise for the mistake and will work even harder to ensure we uphold the highest standards."

While the channel apologised for the reporter, a user asked the channel to not take strict action against the reporter as it was a one-off incident and that such "human errors" are possible.

On Camera Goof-Up

On camera goof-ups are nothing new. The particular incident went viral in no time. However, users pointed out that such errors are pretty much human as people can give in to the heat of the moment. Though we live in times when things go viral and are also forgotten quickly, every person who has ever goofed up on live camera knows that an utterance made on air is a "thing forever". The age old lesson of "mind your words (and medium) still stands true.