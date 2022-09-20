Watch: TV anchor says 'Rahul Gandhi' instead of 'K L Rahul' while reporting about T20 World Cup; goof-up video goes viral

Viral video | Twitter

India and Australia are set to lock horns in an upcoming T20I series during the Australia tour of India 2022. The IND vs AUS T20 series 2022 will witness three matches, with the first match set to take place on September 20 at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The later matches would follow on September 23 in Nagpur while the 3rd T20I will take place on September 25 in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma had made it clear that K L Rahul would be his opening partner in Australia, but there is a possibility that Virat Kohli gets to open alongside him.

However, a TV anchor resulted into an error while reporting about the opening strike at the upcoming T20 series. In a now-viral video, we can see the journalist announcing Rahul Gandhi's name instead of K L Rahul as the opening partner along Rohit Sharma.

Watch:

T20 world cup me open karenge rahul gandhi😨 pic.twitter.com/LEABNLJxPs — Mohit (@MohitRR19) September 18, 2022