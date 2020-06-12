Sony unveils PlayStation 5; netizens ready to 'sell' their kidneys

Sony on Thursday finally revealed the design of its next-generation gaming console 'PlayStation 5'. The vertically standing design and the specifications of the new console left people gasping for air. In the online event, the world witnessed the game play on the PS5 console and new games were also being announced. Although, Sony has not announced the price of the new PlayStation 5, there have been several posts from analysts suggesting what the PS5's price could be. After the unveiling of Play Station 5, netizens shared rib-tickling memes on social media.
"The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation," Sony said in the unviel video.
The PS5 features a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.
It also has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD.
The PS5 features 4K Blu-ray drive and will still support discs, but those games will still require installation to the internal SSD.
The console is expected to go on sale later this year.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)