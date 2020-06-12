Sony unveils PlayStation 5; netizens ready to 'sell' their kidneys

"The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation," Sony said in the unviel video.

The PS5 features a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.

It also has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD.

The PS5 features 4K Blu-ray drive and will still support discs, but those games will still require installation to the internal SSD.

The console is expected to go on sale later this year.