Sony unveils PlayStation 5 and a bunch of games; says price and launch date will be scheduled for later

Early Friday morning, India time, Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 gaming console. However, while the product has been announced, Sony is yet to reveal its price.
The announcement was part of an event Sony held on June 11 to discuss the new titles. The event was delayed after nationwide protests in the United States following the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed African American, at the hands of the Minneapolis Police.
In addition to the unveiling, Sony also announced several games that will be released over the next few months. Some of the games include a Spiderman game, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, which is a spin-off to the Marvel and Sony animated classic superhero film Into the Spiderverse.
PlayStation in a series of tweets also describing the gaming console, calling it one ‘with a bold, stunning design, and eye-catching colour scheme’.
Other games that Sony has announced include Grand Theft Auto 5, which is scheduled for release in 2021, Resident Evil, Village Project Athia, and Hitman III, as well as some indie games.
Speaking to CNET, Sony PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said, “"We wanted to do something that was bold and daring almost. We wanted something forward facing and future facing, something for the 2020s."
Sony has also announced that there will be other events in future where they will discuss launch date, as well as pricing, and other details.
