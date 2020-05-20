Sonic Boom in Bengaluru: Danish Sait hilariously sums up conversations around the 'dhadaam' sound

Indian actor and comedian Danish Sait hilariously summed up the reactions of Indians who were caught off-guard with the sonic boom that occurred in Bengaluru. Many assumed it to be an earthquake or some sort of a blast. According to reports the source of the sound was from Whitefield, and could be heard in a 17 km radius.
For those in Bengaluru who have woken up to the sound of ‘dhadaam’ – sonic boom is the sound produced when a jet fighter travels faster than the speed of sound. It is caused by shockwaves that are created by an object – usually a jet fighter – and create huge amounts of shock energy.
Here’s how Sait made the internet go ROFL with his vine-like video.
“A booming sound was heard across Eastern Bengaluru. We are trying to ascertain the source of the sound. We have conducted searches on the ground in the Whitefield area but so far there is no damage to anything” M N Anucheth, DCP, Whitefield Division, Bengaluru told ANI.
A sonic boom is created when an object moving at that speed through air, makes pressure waves in front and behind it. These pressure waves travel at the speed of sound, which is not the speed of light, but quite rapid in its own right.
The sonic boom is caused when the plane releases the pressure waves. The first boom is caused by change in air pressure as the nose of the plane reaches the pressure wave and the second boom is caused by the change in pressure that occurs when the tail of the plane passes the wave and the tail of the plan passes the wave and air pressure returns to normal
At supersonic speeds (those greater than the local sound speed), there is no sound heard as an object approaches an observer because the object is traveling faster than the sound it produces. Only after the object has passed will the observer be able to hear the sound waves emitted from the object. These time periods are often referred to as the zone of silence and the zone of action. When the object has passed over the observer, the pressure disturbance waves (Mach waves) radiate toward the ground, causing a sonic boom. The region in which someone can hear the boom is called the boom carpet. The intensity of the boom is greatest directly below the flight path and decreases on either side of it.
Interestingly, while we can hear the boom, the pilot flying the plane cannot. They can, however, see the pressure waves around the plane. .
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)