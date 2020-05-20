Netizens in shock after sonic boom in Bengaluru, wonder if 'Jaadu has come to give coronavirus vaccine'

On Wednesday, residents of Bengaluru were left stunned after a loud boom echoed the city. The source, which reports suggest come from Whitefield, could be heard in a 17 km radius.
And amid these dark times of coronavirus crisis, netizens could not help but wonder if 'Jaadu' had finally arrived to hand over the coronavirus vaccine cure to the humans.
"Jaadu has came back to give us the Vaccine," a user wrote.
Here are some more reactions:
While netizens initially thought it was a blast, there were no reports of casualties, and even the police said that they hadn’t received any complaints.
It was later that it was revealed that some fighter jets were going through some training programme and one of them flew quickly, releasing a sonic boom.
A sonic boom is that boom-like sound produced when a jet fighter travels faster than the speed of sound. It is caused by shockwaves that are created by an object – usually a jet fighter – and create huge amounts of shock energy.
Interestingly, while we can hear the boom, the pilot flying the plane cannot. They can, however, see the pressure waves around the plane. .
