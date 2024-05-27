'Someone Gift Me This': Pani Puri Bouquet Is Impressing Foodies

Pani Puri Bouquet Is Impressing Foodies | Instagram

How about ditching a floral bouquet and presenting something unique this party season? Whether it is a birthday celebration or an anniversary party, a bouquet is something guests carry with them. Maybe the next time you are invited to join something like that, you may replace flowers with something else. Chocolates, chips, and currency notes could be added to the bouquet wrap. Meanwhile, there's a video which suggests customising and styling the bouquet with pani puri.

Not flowers, but pani puri ingredients

The video showed a woman happily posing with a pani puri bouquet which was filled with everything you need to prepare the much-loved chaat. It was topped with puris, sweet chutney, the spiced pani, and boiled chickpeas.

An Instagram user named Riya Jain, an influencer, shared the video online while narrating how she celebrated her birthday with a unique pani puri themed bouquet. She mentioned that it was ordered from Ferns n Petals, a portal that allows customers select and send gifts to their loved ones.

"My obsession with Pani Puri is on another level, so for my birthday which was couple of months back, my wonderful mother and fam surprised me with a unique and amazing gift: a Pani Puri bouquet," read the video caption.

Posted on Instagram this May, the video has already went viral on the social media site. Netizens were impressed with the foodie twist that bouquet had, and said, "Omg someone gift me this." People started tagging their friends to hint them about this birthday gift. They wrote, " I want this on my birthday ."