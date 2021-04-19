'Some idiots running to buy liquor': Twitter reacts with meme-fest after hundreds queue up at alcohol shops before #DelhiLockdown

As the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases continue to wreak havoc across the country, Delhi has emerged as the worst affected city, with nearly 75 thousand active cases as of Monday morning. Owing to this situation, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal today announced a week-long lockdown for the national capital.

Speaking virtually, Kejriwal said that a six day-long lockdown would be in effect from 10 pm tonight (Monday) to 5 am next Monday (April 26).

As per reports, all private offices will be directed to work from homes. Only government offices and essential services will remain open.