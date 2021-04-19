'Some idiots running to buy liquor': Twitter reacts with meme-fest after hundreds queue up at alcohol shops before #DelhiLockdown

As the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases continue to wreak havoc across the country, Delhi has emerged as the worst affected city, with nearly 75 thousand active cases as of Monday morning. Owing to this situation, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal today announced a week-long lockdown for the national capital.
Speaking virtually, Kejriwal said that a six day-long lockdown would be in effect from 10 pm tonight (Monday) to 5 am next Monday (April 26).
As per reports, all private offices will be directed to work from homes. Only government offices and essential services will remain open.
Ever since the news made it to social media, it became one of the most hotly debated topics. On Twitter, more than three thousand tweets have been made using the hashtag- '#DelhiCurfew' within such a short span.
It looks like the public was expecting a lockdown. While people are upset with the idea of a lockdown, they also understand why it's necessary. People have accepted the lockdown, but they are also worried about their livelihood. Students are complaining about exams being held even while a lockdown is in effect.
While this chaos ensues in the national capital, there are those who value liquor more than anything else. As soon as the lockdown was announced, long queues were spotted outside liquor shops in Delhi.
Hence, along with the critical reactions, there are also memes by the ever-peaceful memers of the country who make memes in the worst of situations.
Have a look.
