Delhi slated to go under week long curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Delhi has emerged as the worst affected city, with nearly 75 thousand active cases as of Monday morning. Against this backdrop, hours after the weekend curfew came to an end, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a week long lockdown of sorts for the national capital.

As per an NDTV report that quotes sources, all private offices will be working from homes. Only government offices and essential services will remain open. An official announcement is expected to be made shortly. The Chief Minister is slated to address a digital press conference at 12 noon.

Further details awaited.