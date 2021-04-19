'Beyond Bravery': Twitterati demand award for the real-life hero Mayur Shelke who saved a kid from death

Every day in this nation, there are several people who put their lives at risk to save others. Some courageous people go to lengths to save other people even if it poses danger to themselves. One such brave and selfless person is Mr Mayur Shelke.

A pointsman in Mumbai Division of Central Railway, Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child who lost his balance while walking at the platform of Vangani railway station and fell on railway tracks, while a train was moving in his direction.

The video was posted by the Ministry of Railways with the caption - "A Good Samaritan: At Vangani station of Central Railway, Pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child. We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty (sic)."