'Beyond Bravery': Twitterati demand award for the real-life hero Mayur Shelke who saved a kid from death

Every day in this nation, there are several people who put their lives at risk to save others. Some courageous people go to lengths to save other people even if it poses danger to themselves. One such brave and selfless person is Mr Mayur Shelke.
A pointsman in Mumbai Division of Central Railway, Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child who lost his balance while walking at the platform of Vangani railway station and fell on railway tracks, while a train was moving in his direction.
The video was posted by the Ministry of Railways with the caption - "A Good Samaritan: At Vangani station of Central Railway, Pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child. We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty (sic)."
Soon the tweet went viral spreading the news of Shelke's heroics on Twitter. The video currently has more than 25.6K views and more than 3.5K likes.
Taking note of the video, the Additional Director General of Police in Telangana Swati Lakra wrote, "Railway Employee Mr.Mayur Shelke (Points man) Vangani (Mumbai Division of Central Railway)risked his own life and saved the child whose mother was visually challenged. Kudos."
National Secretary of BJP Sunil Deodhar wrote, "Must watch this inspiring video of Mayur Shelke, a pointsman in Mumbai Division, risking his own life & saving life of a child who lost his balance & fell down on railway track at Platform 2 of Vangani railway station while the train was approaching. Kudos to his courage!"
Needless to say, Mayur Shelke has inspired a lot of people today.
Here's how others are reacting to the video:
