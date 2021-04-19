Twitterati slam actor Manoj Joshi aka 'Kachra Seth' for his communal tweet; ask him to help people instead

One of the most beautiful aspects of social media is that it connects you to those whom you really admire. However, what if you find out that they are different from your idea of them?

Recently, actor Manoj Joshi made a tweet that has upset his fans and followers. The actor, famous for his role of 'Kachra Seth' in the comedy 'Phir Hera Pheri', made a tweet referring to Afzal Guru, who was executed by the Indian government on charges for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Taking to Twitter, Joshi wrote, "Those who wanted an Afzal Guru to come out of each house, will they now also bring doctors?"