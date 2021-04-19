Twitterati slam actor Manoj Joshi aka 'Kachra Seth' for his communal tweet; ask him to help people instead

One of the most beautiful aspects of social media is that it connects you to those whom you really admire. However, what if you find out that they are different from your idea of them?
Recently, actor Manoj Joshi made a tweet that has upset his fans and followers. The actor, famous for his role of 'Kachra Seth' in the comedy 'Phir Hera Pheri', made a tweet referring to Afzal Guru, who was executed by the Indian government on charges for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack.
Taking to Twitter, Joshi wrote, "Those who wanted an Afzal Guru to come out of each house, will they now also bring doctors?"
This tweet is being interpreted as Islamophobic, doubting the motives of Muslims in this country. The tweet has now gone viral on Twitter attracting severe criticism.
Many fans of the actor are disappointed in him. While some are condemning his words, others are proving it to him that Muslims are helping people amidst this pandemic just like other citizens of the country.
For instance, one follower wrote, "Even during this terrible pandemic, if you are still spreading hate and communalism, then, believe me, you are inhuman. In fact, there is no need to think so much, there are thousands of people in our country who are doctors and are doing excellent human service. For example Doctor Kafeel Khan."
Here's how others are reacting: