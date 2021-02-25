Some Americans believe Donald Trump will be sworn in as US President on March 4 - Here's why

In times of chaos and unrest, it is somewhat comforting to know that some things just do not change. Take QAnon theories for example. Over a month after the White House began working under a new President, there remain some who are convinced that the era of President Trump will resume in a few days.

Months after his claims of election fraud went ignored and he was subjected to an ignominious second impeachment, Donald Trump is all set to make a triumphant return to the White House at the beginning of March. Or so the theory goes. A quick perusal of social media platforms show that this is not an isolated claim - there are many who remain convinced that March 4 is the day to watch out for.

Short of a coup however, we're somewhat baffled about what his supporters expect him to do. After all, whether one believes that the US Presidential election was rigged or not, the US does have a new President in place. One, who has (much to Trump's chagrin) had his vote results certified and verified several times.

Officials however are not taking any chances. According to reports that quote Adam Smith the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Trump supporters may be planning a second second attack on the US Capitol on the 4th of March. To this end, security has been heightened and nearly National Guard troops remain on standby.

A strange coincidence is the rise in the price of suites at the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC around the same time. A Forbes report indicates that prices have been tripled for some of the rooms on the nights of March 3 and 4.