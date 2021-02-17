'Sullen, unsmiling political hack': Trump attacks Mitch McConnell for impeachment trial speech

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a scathing personal attack against a once staunch supporter, Mitch McConnell. Calling him a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack", the former President said that the Republican Party could never again be respected or strong with political leaders such as McConnell at its helm.

Having been banned from most social media platforms even as he was impeached for a historic second time, Trump's message came via a statement released by his political action committee.

It has been a month for conflicting messages. Impeached twice, former President Donald Trump was recently acquitted after the Senate voted against his conviction. Many hold him responsible for instigating a violent mob that stormed the US Capitol while they were certifying Joe Biden's poll victory, leaving five people dead, and damaging public property. But while the Democrats made every effort to strengthen their case against Trump, many believe that the vote result was a foregone conclusion.

Indeed, reports state that members of Trump's own party took naps, made frequent trips out of the chamber, or simply chose not to attend the trial. Many of his own party members also had a lot to say about Trump's recently hired lawyers. From spelling the 'United States' wrong on a defence brief (the memo was addressed to 'Members of the Unites States Senate') to making (in the words of a Republican Senator) a rambling, disorganised case for Trump - the impeachment trial saw it all.

None of this however made a difference. While a few Republican lawmakers did side with the Democrats, the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit the former President.