Solapur road stunt video: Biker poses with gun to create viral reels; FIR registered

Solapur viral video | Twitter: HP Live News

A youth filming reels on a road in Solapur, Maharashtra landed himself into trouble after the video of his bike stunt surfaced online. Reportedly, an FIR was registered against the biker being identified as the son of NCP Corporator Nagesh Gaikwad, Chetan.

In the video, we can see Chetan being seated on his bike to perform a road stunt. Seconds into the footage, he takes back his hands gripping the vehicle to flaunt and pose with a gun. The incident took place on March 12, the day when India celebrated Rang Panchami.

WATCH:

Reports state that two people were involved in the road stunt, Chetan Gaikwad and Raju Bhandari. After the incident was shared on Facebook and went viral, an FIR was registered at the Salgar Vasti police station, Solapur under Sections 505, 279, and Indian Arms Act. The biker is also liable to IDV.