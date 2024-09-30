Software Company Manager Fires HR Team After His CV, Shared Under Pseudonym, Gets Rejected In Seconds

Viral Reddit Post: Half of HR team fired after manager's CV gets rejected |

There have been recent incidents highlighting how many companies have become reliant on automatic or AI-enabled resume tracking system. After a person revealed about getting job interviews after he portrayed himself 'Expert in Mia Khalifa,' another such case from the recruitment process has caught the attention of people. A Reddit post went viral after a manager pointed out that his CV was rejected within seconds, holding no scope for the HR team to have personally reviewed it and shared a feedback.

Manager's profile gets auto rejected

Wait, what? The manager of company's resume got rejected? Yes, you read that right. But there was a catch. The manager didn't reveal his real identity in the document despite mentioning most of his efficient qualifications to it. For obvious reasons, he drafted the resume with a pseudonym and it shocked him. Within seconds of submitting an email to the HR department, he was notified of his profile getting rejected.

The manager, shocked with his resume getting disapproved instantly, referred to the incident as "World record rejection." In a Reddit post, a user narrated the situation and what went wrong.

See Reddit post

"We see you - application received," the initial email read after the manager had submitted the resume online. Even before a minute, he received an email about his resume getting rejected from the company.

Resume rejected in seconds

Both emails (of submission and rejection) carried the same time stamp of 10.56 AM. The later one read, "Your candidacy update with Consensys (a software company): We unfortunately will not be moving forward with your application. "Thanks again for your time and we hope to cross paths again in the future," the message, believed to be an automated one, read.

Half of HR team fired

According to reports, the manager took severe action against the HR team members responsible for this. He presented the incident to higher official and got the people involved fired. "Half of the HR department was fired in the following weeks," the manager was quoted in reports.