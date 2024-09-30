 Man Adds Po*n Star Mia Khalifa's Name In Resume Titled 'Kiss My Nuts,' Receives 29 Interview Calls In 6 Weeks
Lee shared the incident on social media and revealed that he add added Mia Khalifa's name as one of its skillset. He also pointed out that it was a 'Kiss My Nuts' resume, suggesting he titled the candidate's name as so.

Updated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Ex-Google Employee Says He's 'Expert in Mia Khalifa' Along WIth Coding Languages | Jerry Lee/Mia Khalifa

In a recent case that will leave surprised, a man added something very unusual in his job resume. Jerry Lee from California, a former Google employee, added a list of software and coding languages he knew in his resume alongside mentioning that he was an expert in "Mia Khalifa." What did he really mean by writing that in the document? God knows.

Despite adding the name of the former porn star in his resume, he expressed that he received 29 calls from companies in just a span of six weeks. Companies like Gigster, Webstacks, Reddit, MongoDB and Robinhood pushed Lee-created resume containing red flags to the interview round interview.

"JavaScript... Mia Khalifa, C++"

In the video he recently posted online, Lee told internet users about some of the quirky elements he had added in the resume. "Expert in JavaScript, TypeScript, Node.js, React AI, Mia Khalifa, C++," his resume read.

If one would have the time to closely look into his CV, Lee stated that the profile carried red flags. For instance, he brought to the notice of viewers that he had mentioned one of the achievements as "Spreading herpes STD to 60% of the intern team" and "fraternity record for most vodka shots in one night" being another.

Shares tips to create eye-catchy resume

Sharing this incident of recruiters ignoring these red flags and selecting him for an interview round at their firms, he passed on some resume lessons/tips to netizens.

"Focus on strong bullet points, clear job titles, and the impact you've made. They're your resume's backbone," he said. Next, he further emphasised on how big company experience adds to the profile.

"Big names catch eyes, but don't sweat it if you haven't worked at a 'big name'—just make sure your achievements pop with quantifiable results. It's about the skills you bring to the table, not just where you polished them," Lee added, asking people to importantly keep the entire document and simple and structured.

