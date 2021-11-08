e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 02:28 PM IST

'So proud of her': Fans are super stoked as Avneet Kaur gears up for her new film opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui

FPJ Web Desk
Avneet Kaur of 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga' fame is all set to play the lead role in Kangana Ranaut's debut film 'Tiku Weds Sheru.'

Kangana Ranaut revealed the first look of Avneet from the upcoming film on Instagram on Monday. The poster shows Avneet dressed in a flattering red sequin outfit. 'Tiku Weds Sheru' will first release in theatres before streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

"Chalo toh chaand tak, nahin toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf tiku," she wrote alongside the image.

Meet Tasleem Khan, the urf tiku of Tasleem Khan "She drew a line next to the image and wrote.

In the film, Avneet has been cast opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui who will play Sheru. Kangana also revealed that the film's production has already begun.

Avneet's fans have proved they couldn't be happier and that they are super proud of the actress for her new film.

Have a look at a few reactions:

"Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me ...Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd ...Tiku Weds Sheru...Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like. Filming begins," she wrote.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 02:28 PM IST
