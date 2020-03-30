'So obsessed with self PR': Twitter trolls PM Modi for sharing animated videos of him practising yoga amidst mass migration while coronavirus lockdown

Amidst the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and huge number of migrants travelling back to their homes by foot or whatever means possible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared 3D animated videos of him performing yoga to show how he remains fit.
"During yesterday's #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos," he tweeted. "I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly," he wrote.
Responding to a question in his monthly radio address "Mann ki Baat" on Sunday on how he is keeping fit during the lockdown, the Prime Minister had said he would post the "Yoga with Modi" videos.
"But do remember, that I am not a fitness expert, I am also not a yoga teacher. I am merely a practitioner," he had said.
"... some yoga asanaas have greatly benefitted me. It is possible that some of these tips might help you too during the lockdown," Modi said on Sunday.
However, Twitter brutally trolled PM Modi for being "insensitive" amidst the mass migration while the coronavirus lockdown. A Twitter user said, "Mr. Prime Minister There's one fitness exercise better than your Yoga! Migrant Workers are already doing it. You can start WALKING from Kashmir to Kanyakumari during the 21 days & see the plight you have created in this Country! Come to the Roads! Ask your Home Minister too!"
Standup comedian Sahil Shah wrote, "MODASAN - An Aasan where you cover your eyes and ignore what's happening in the country thanks to your absolute stupidity and ability to not say the right things at the right time. Practice regularly."
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, 92 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. The total confirmed cases rose to 1071, while the death toll rose to 29 so far.
(With PTI inputs)
