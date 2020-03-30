Amid coronavirus outbreak, Shashi Tharoor shares photos celebrating 'World Idli Day', gets trolled on Twitter

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday got brutally trolled for being 'insensitive' during this time of a coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor put out a picture of three idlis and a number of chutneys, signifying 'World Idli Day'. "As far as I’m concerned every day is Idli Day but today, March 30, is officially #WorldIdliDay. As far as I’m concerned, the greatest breakfast food ever devised by Man or God!" Tharoor tweeted.