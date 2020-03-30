Amid coronavirus outbreak, Shashi Tharoor shares photos celebrating 'World Idli Day', gets trolled on Twitter

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday got brutally trolled for being 'insensitive' during this time of a coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, Tharoor put out a picture of three idlis and a number of chutneys, signifying 'World Idli Day'. "As far as I’m concerned every day is Idli Day but today, March 30, is officially #WorldIdliDay. As far as I’m concerned, the greatest breakfast food ever devised by Man or God!" Tharoor tweeted.
Naturally this did not go down well with a number of people, who higlighted the way the poor were suffering at the time of the coronavirus lockdown.
However, another group trolled Tharoor for having only three idlis and so many chutneys.
Recently, Tharoor was called out by his son Ishaan for not practicing social distancing. Ishaan wrote: “My struggles with a lackadaisacal (sic) boomer today: Shashi Tharoor insists on going to Parliament with hordes of other people pressed together in close quarters even as Indian government enacts significant measures to begin imposing social distancing. This is nuts. It’s not only dangerous for him, but his whole household, including my elderly grandmother.”
This led a churlish Tharoor to retort: “But PM Modi (addressing nation right now) exempts public representatives from social distancing because it is their responsibility to serve the public, just like doctors, food delivery personnel & media (other categories exempted in PM’s speech).”
