 UP News: Durga Puja Celebrations Begin With Soulful Bhajan Sandhya At Rajendra Park
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 04:24 AM IST
article-image

The Durga Puja festival organised by the Bondhu Mahal family began on Saturday evening with a soulful Bhajan Sandhya at Rajendra Park. The devotional programme, presented by Swar Sarita, set a spiritual tone for the five-day celebrations.

Soulful Start to Festivities

The bhajan evening featured melodious performances by Saroj Khulbe, Geeta Singh, Sushma Agrawal, Reena Biswas, and Madhu Srivastava. Their renditions filled the atmosphere with devotion as devotees gathered in large numbers with their families.

Formal Commencement of Puja

Secretary of Bondhu Mahal Sushanto Ghosh said the Bhajan Sandhya marked the formal start of the festivities, which will include daily puja rituals, cultural programmes, and community gatherings.

Strengthening Social Bonds

“Durga Puja is not just about worship but also about strengthening social and cultural bonds. We are happy to see such overwhelming participation,” Bondhu Mahal spokesperson Himangshu Acharya said.

Many residents described the evening as uplifting. “The bhajans by Swar Sarita brought peace and joy. It felt like the perfect beginning to Durga Puja,” said Alpona Sen, a devotee who attended the programme with her family.

Week-Long Celebrations Ahead

The celebrations will continue through the week with traditional rituals and cultural activities dedicated to Goddess Durga.

