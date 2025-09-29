Karur Stampede: 3 Senior TVK Leaders Booked, FIR Reveals Vijay Arrived Late Leading To Overcrowding | X

Karur: An FIR filed in connection with the stampede at Tamil Nadu’s Karur during actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally on Saturday night blamed the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). As per the FIR, Vijay remained inside his campaign vehicle at the venue for an extended period, which led to overcrowding and restlessness among the people present at the spot.

Notably, at least 41 people lost their lives, while 60 others were injured in the stampede. The police have not booked any case against the actor. However, the case named three senior party leaders, including District Secretary Mathiyazhagan, State General Secretary Bushi Anand, and State Joint Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, as per the FIR accessed by India Today. They reportedly have been booked under Sections 105, 110, 125 (b), and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property Act was also included in the FIR, reported the media house. As per the FIR, the police had imposed 11 conditions on the rally, and 500 police personnel were deployed for safety and traffic control.

It was mentioned that Mathiyazhagan had sought permission for a gathering of only 10,000 people, but according to reports, over 25,000 arrived at the venue. The FIR mentioned that Vijay's arrival was delayed so that more people could come in.

As per the FIR, the actor-turned-politician had Velayudhampalayam around 4.45 pm. However, he delayed his movement. It was alleged that Vijay conducted a roadshow without permission. Vijay's convoy reportedly reached Veluchamipuram at 7 pm. However, by this time, the crowd had become out of control, leading to a stampede.

As per the report, police officials had warned the senior party leaders about the situation going out of control, but the warning was ignored.

On Monday, the probe panel, headed by Justice (retd) Aruna Jagadeesan, continued with the investigation into the stampede during Vijay's rally, reported PTI. The judge interacted with the patients at the government hospital and later said that she would submit a detailed report to the government once the probe was completed.

According to the FIR, the crowd climbed over steel sheds and trees to get a better view, and when these collapsed, they fell on the crowd below, resulting in the fatal stampede. Several persons died due to suffocation and crush injuries, the FIR said.