MP News: Government Sets Up Committee To Review Holidays; Four IAS Officers Will Mull Over The Matter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has set up a committee to review general, public and optional holidays.

The committee will examine the holidays and rearrange them. The committee, set up in coordination with the Additional Chief Secretary (GAD), consists of ACS (Finance) and Home and the Principal Secretary (Revenue).

When Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Ganesh Chaturthi as the state holiday, he said the holidays would be reviewed. Earlier, Ganesh Chaturthi was a local holiday. There are 26 general holidays in the state besides optional holidays.

The collectors have the power to declare three local holidays on the basis of the importance of any festival.

There are some general holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which are applicable to the bank and treasury employees. The committee will review all these holidays. There are some holidays which should come under the general holidays, but they are included in optional holidays or local holidays.

Although the festivals like Makar Sankranti, Basant Panchami, and Mahashtami are important, they are treated either as local holidays or as optional holidays.

The committee will prepare a report and put it up before the government. Afterwards, the holidays will be rearranged.

CM has changed New Year holidays

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also changed the New Year holidays. Earlier, it was from December 25 to 31. Yadav has changed it from December 31 to January 4. Instead of Christmas holidays, it is called New Year holidays.