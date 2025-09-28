MP News: Jamwal, Hitanand, VD With 50 BJP Leaders Given Poll Responsibility In Bihar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has started giving responsibilities to its leaders for the Bihar assembly election. More than 50 leaders of the party from the state have been allotted work for the Bihar election.

In the coming days, they will spend most of the time in Bihar. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has to give more time in Bihar. BJP’s organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal, MP VD Sharma, and many other leaders have been sent to Bihar.

Minister Vishvas Sarang, former MP KP Yadav and many other politicians have gone to Bihar. These leaders participated in a meeting over the poll preparations two days ago in Patna.

Many other leaders will soon be sent to Bihar. Among the ministers, besides Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel, former minister Arvind Bhadoria and Narottam Mishra will be sent there.

Other than those leaders who are experts in booth management, the party will send leaders to Bihar, keeping in mind caste equations. Yadav and Kayastha leaders are especially sent there.

MP’s in charge, ex-organisational general secretary made zone heads

State party in charge Mahendra Singh and former organisational general secretary Arvind Menon have been given the responsibilities of zones. The BJP has divided Bihar into four zones. The responsibility for Mithila and Tirhut has been given to Singh, and Menon has got the responsibility for Champaran and Saran.