Slap Day 2023: Ouch! Memes surface on Twitter as singles squad celebrates Anti-Valentine's week

Hope you had a great time this Valentine's day. If you were single and didn't date on the day of love, you might have spent February 14 with memes and good sleep. All that done, the week ahead comes as a gift to the singles squad as they get ready to enjoy Anti-Valentine's week which begins with Slap Day on February 15.

The internet is full of memes on Slap Day. Twitter has geared up in a filmy mode to celebrate this day with cine memes. Netizens also shared recreated versions of the Will Smith–Chris Rock slapping incident from March 2022 at the Oscars.

Check out some memes below:

Happy Slap Day......😁😁😁

Anti Valentine's Week Begins pic.twitter.com/VdLOc3XivR — Anmol (@Anmolkbl) February 15, 2023

15𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 :

Singles Awareness Day

Slap Day pic.twitter.com/C8GPzhSDlV — विक्रम 𝘬ꪊꪑꪖ𝘳 🐦🪅 (@_Lune_amour) February 15, 2023

Aaj slap day hai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UZ16Coh8L0 — Samiksha Gore (@specter_silent) February 15, 2023

Zindagi roz chaate lagaa rhi hai! — aman (@hey_amn) February 15, 2023

(Slapping is an act of violence and must be avoided)

