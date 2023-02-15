e-Paper Get App
Slap Day 2023: Ouch! Memes surface on Twitter as singles squad celebrates Anti-Valentine's week

'Aww, so sweet' concluded on February 14 and now it's time for singles to squash couple goals and celebrate Anti-Valentine's week which begins with Slap Day.

February 15, 2023
Hope you had a great time this Valentine's day. If you were single and didn't date on the day of love, you might have spent February 14 with memes and good sleep. All that done, the week ahead comes as a gift to the singles squad as they get ready to enjoy Anti-Valentine's week which begins with Slap Day on February 15.

The internet is full of memes on Slap Day. Twitter has geared up in a filmy mode to celebrate this day with cine memes. Netizens also shared recreated versions of the Will Smith–Chris Rock slapping incident from March 2022 at the Oscars.

Check out some memes below:

(Slapping is an act of violence and must be avoided)

