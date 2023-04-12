'Sir jhoot mat bolo aap': Video of fight between passengers & GoAir staff goes viral allegedly after airline cancels Goa to Mumbai flight | Twitter

A video of passengers and airline staff arguing at the Goa airport has gone viral on social media. The fight reportedly took place after GoAir staff involved travellers about the cancellation of their Goa to Mumbai flight. The notification came only about ten minutes before the flight's scheduled time which triggered a fight.

Minutes before the take-off time of 2.10 am, earlier this April, passengers came across the update that the flight has been cancelled and there was hardly any alternative to travel. In the video, they can be seen worried about reaching their destinations at the pre-estimated time and asking whether accommodation facilities can be helped until they get a fly.

Meanwhile, angered passengers yelled at the top of their voices at the staff and also talked by pointing fingers at them. The voices echoed to allegedly suggest that the staff were lying: "Sir jhoot mat bolo aap." Following the ruckus, another flight was arranged by the airline for the passengers at 6:30 am, reported Times Now.

Some people also used Twitter to bring the matter to light. They started commenting on the recent tweets by Go First to draw the attention of officials towards the issue. A user wrote, "G8-2507 delayed yet again now rescheduled at 2:20 Am we stranded along with an infant at Chandigarh airport nothing operating no help frm airline @JM_Scindia @DGCAIndia req u to pls investigate dis airline per airport staff dis is airlines modus operandi flight is always delayed."

G8-2507 delayed yet again now rescheduled at 2:20 Am we stranded along with an infant at Chandigarh airport nothing operating no help frm airline @JM_Scindia @DGCAIndia req u to pls investigate dis airline per airport staff dis is airlines modus operandi flight is always delayed — A (@dixitadvait) April 10, 2023

Flight no G8 197 Go Air #goa to #Delhi which was scheduled to depart from Goa at 12:35 am is still at Goa Airport with all the passengers in flight. No info is given and still awaiting in flight at Goa. At least give some info.



Passengers r smelling so…https://t.co/2dWkjuyRVH — Amit Kumar (@kmramit04) March 15, 2023

Similar instances were noted by people taking the airline on other air routes. Many shared screenshots of the sudden flight cancellation or rescheduling messages to hint at the poor service.

In 2021, GoAir renamed itself to Go First. However, the officials were seen wearing the GoAir ID tags in the fight video that emerged on the internet.