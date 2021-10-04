Singer Grimes trolls paparazzi by posing with The Communist Manifesto after split with Elon Musk; netizens can't stop laughing

Amid reports of her troubled relationship with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, singer Grimes recently confirmed that the two are still living together.

Basically, a few images of Grimes reading 'The Communist Manifesto' while walking down the street went viral after one of the publications shared the images under the headline "Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world's richest man Elon Musk." Reacting to such an article, Grimes took to Instagram and updated everyone with the current status of her relationship with Elon.

"I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn't stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead. Full disclosure I'm still living with e and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I'm more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven't ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented)," she wrote.

Grimes added, "Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme - suggestions welcome!" Last month, Elon confirmed that he and Grimes decided to call it quits.

Grimes posted this image on Twitter too and it soon went viral earning hilarious reactions from the public.

Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 05:21 PM IST