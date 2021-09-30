IPL 2021: Sorry cricket fans, but here's what Elon Musk actually meant by 'Maxwell was incredible' tweet

Indian cricket fans were elated to see tech billionaire Elon Musk tweet 'Maxwell was incredible' after Royal Challengers Bangalore all rounder Glenn Maxwell finished the game for his side with his match winning fifty against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

However, as disappointing as it may sound, the cool business tycoon wasn't talking about the cricketer Glenn Maxwell here but scientist James Clerk Maxwell.

Maxwell was incredible — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2021

The tweet went viral after many fans confused Musk's post on scientist James Clerk Maxwell with the stylish cricketer Glenn Maxwell, who co-incidentally was also a hot topic of discussion after he starred with the bat for his team.

The tweet, in-fact was in response to an article on scientist James Clerk Maxwell, that Musk had replied with "Maxwell was incredible".

However, many cricket fans misunderstood his tweet as an appreciation for RCB's Glenn Maxwell.

"So guys we just got the new supporters for RCB it's Elon Musk so what if MI has Ambani" a user twitted

"Yes sir. We all just saw the RCB match too," said another one.

However, few people did mention that Musk is not interested in cricket and is talking about the scientist.

James Clerk Maxwell, whom Musk was all praises for in the tweet, was a Scottish mathematician and scientist credited for the classical theory of electromagnetic radiation which, for the first time described electricity, magnetism and light as different manifestations of the same phenomenon.

