Simple math question troubles math teacher in an episode of KBC 11

The most favourite quiz show in India always come up with interesting stories which starts trending. Kaun Banega Crorepati, popularly known as KBC usually have out of box contestants, some are strugglers, some belong to middle class, while some walk in for a social cause.

Among the list of weird contestants, one contestant made her mark by surprising Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 11 season 11 by using audience poll for a simple math question. The episode aired on 30th August 2019, in which contestant Deepika Sharma, a maths teacher by profession in a private school in Greater Noida, was blanked after a question flashed on the computer next to her.

The question read, “How many rupees do 10,000 paise make?” Along with the host, everyone got surprised when a math teacher was unable to answer such a simple question.

The options below the question read that 10, 100, 1000, 10,000. Sharma lost one of her lifeline at this question which, if answered correctly, would ensure Rs 3000. She got help from the audience and answered the question. Soon after the episode was broadcast, Sharma got trolled heavily on social media.