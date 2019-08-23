Whose feet did Amitabh Bachchan touch to seek blessings on sets of KBC season 11?

Mumbai: Friday's episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" season 11 will see the game show's megastar host Amitabh Bachchan go for a role reversal. For a change, he will get up, leave his seat and touch the feet of a guest.

The guest in question, whose blessings Big B seeks is indeed special. She is noted social activist Sindhutai Sapkal, who is widely addressed as the "Mother of Orphans". She is particularly known for her work in raising orphaned children in India.