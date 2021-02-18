Shweta trends on Twitter after girl's Zoom gaffe; Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik and others become part of viral meme fest

Shweta's private call had mentions of "sex addict", "dating", and keeping "secrets" between friend, and juicy gossip referring to a "pandit boy". The other participants on the Zoom call naturally tried to hush her up, but by then it was too late.

In no time, social media was flooded with memes and the #Shweta meme became one of the top trends on Twitter in India.

Hrithik Roshan's song Aao sunaoo pyar ki kahaani from the film Krrish became the toast of all #Shweta memes. A caption read: "Shweta to 111 students in meeting".

Amitabh Bachchan, too, became a part of the meme fest. A user wrote: "Everyone to Shweta rn...", with a picture of Big B and a line from his campaign: "Dekho apni laparwahi ka natija."

A user made a meme taking Manoj Bajpayee's still from Gangs Of Wasseypur, and wrote: "Pandit Boy: I'm trusting you plz don't tell anyone. Shweta on Zoom call next day: Hajrat Hajrat Hajrat".

Another netizan used stills of a scene featuring Anupam Kher talking to Archana Puran Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The meme read: "Group members to Shweta: "Mic on hai.. Le inner feelings: (Anupam Kher's scene in bed talking on the phone scene) #Shweta".

Yet another user used late Rishi Kapoor "dafli wala" reference from Sargam for the #Shweta meme.

Check out the memes here: