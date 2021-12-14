'Show the world what integrity looks like': Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar pens special note for husband's birthday

Kranti Redkar Wankhede, the wife of NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday penned down a heartfelt note for his birthday.

Kranti took to Instagram and shared picture with Sameer. She wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to #SameerWankhede. I always write so many things about you, describing you and your Valour, but today I fall short on words. Fighting the evil of drugs in the nation is one thing but putting up a fight against all those who stop you in this mission of yours is a huge struggle altogether that you face each day and everyday you come out with flying colours".

"You keep up your good work , cleaning the society, showing the youth the right path , working for their betterment ( that they might not understand now). You have blessings of Janta (public). The COMMON MAN IS VERY INTELLIGENT. He knows what is right and wrong , who is fake and who is real. You just keep working , show the world what integrity looks like. People who really care for our society and love our nation, love you and that’s all that matters ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday and many more to come", Redkar added in her Instagram post.

Loading View on Instagram

Sameer Wankhede is in the eye of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the high-profile cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested. The officer is facing the departmental vigilance probe.

Earlier today, The Thane unit of Maharashtra Excise Department has issued a show-cause notice to Navi Mumbai-based bar belonging to NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede for furnishing wrong information in his application for the licence in 1997, news agency ANI reported.



Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had earlier claimed that Sameer Wankhede has been running a permit bar and it is against the service rules.

"Sameer Wankhede has no right to stay in service. I will file complain at Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) and other agencies. The demand of payoff in Aryan Khan case, fake certificate and running permit bar. He will lose his job and go to jail," Malik had said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:00 PM IST