Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:40 AM IST

Thane: Show-cause notice issued to Navi Mumbai-based bar belonging to NCB's Sameer Wankhede

FPJ Web Desk
NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede | PTI

The Thane unit of Maharashtra Excise Department has issued a show-cause notice to Navi Mumbai-based bar belonging to NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede for furnishing wrong information in his application for the licence in 1997, news agency ANI reported

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had earlier claimed that Sameer Wankhede has been running a permit bar and it is against the service rules.

"Sameer Wankhede has no right to stay in service. I will file complain at Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) and other agencies. The demand of payoff in Aryan Khan case, fake certificate and running permit bar. He will lose his job and go to jail," Malik had said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:57 AM IST
