 Shocking viral video! Lightning strikes same place again and again; Twitter reacts to myth proved wrong
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralShocking viral video! Lightning strikes same place again and again; Twitter reacts to myth proved wrong

Shocking viral video! Lightning strikes same place again and again; Twitter reacts to myth proved wrong

There's been a myth that lightning doesn't strike the same spot multiple times. However, a video claiming that the case is untrue has gone viral on social media as it captures the otherwise

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Shocking viral video! Lightning strikes same place again and again; Twitter reacts to myth proved wrong |

Can lightning hit the same place more than once? Despite some theories stating that it's not possible for such phenomena to take place, a video claiming and capturing the otherwise surfaced online.

A video allegedly showing lightning striking the same place multiple times has once viral on social media after being uploaded on Twitter by a page identified as @OTerrifying. It records the energy source knocking on the same spot again and again with a great noise.

The myth that lightning doesn't strike the same spot again any sooner was in a way challenged by this footage. After watching the video, the internet reacted to the old belief and shared memes to prove it wrong. However, the undated video that's doing the rounds on the internet is not sure of its location and authenticity.

WATCH VIDEO & CHECK REACTIONS BELOW

Read Also
Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, picture goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking viral video! Lightning strikes same place again and again; Twitter reacts to myth proved...

Shocking viral video! Lightning strikes same place again and again; Twitter reacts to myth proved...

Viral Video: The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman & Bellie travels in flight; IndiGo pilot gives...

Viral Video: The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman & Bellie travels in flight; IndiGo pilot gives...

ON CAMERA: Private aircraft crashes into house in Dhanbad; 2 injured

ON CAMERA: Private aircraft crashes into house in Dhanbad; 2 injured

Happy Mumbaikars share images of 'clear sky' after improvement in city's AQI

Happy Mumbaikars share images of 'clear sky' after improvement in city's AQI

Tourist escapes death after cord snaps during bungee jumping in Pattaya, watch terrifying video

Tourist escapes death after cord snaps during bungee jumping in Pattaya, watch terrifying video