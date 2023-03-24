Shocking viral video! Lightning strikes same place again and again; Twitter reacts to myth proved wrong |

Can lightning hit the same place more than once? Despite some theories stating that it's not possible for such phenomena to take place, a video claiming and capturing the otherwise surfaced online.

A video allegedly showing lightning striking the same place multiple times has once viral on social media after being uploaded on Twitter by a page identified as @OTerrifying. It records the energy source knocking on the same spot again and again with a great noise.

The myth that lightning doesn't strike the same spot again any sooner was in a way challenged by this footage. After watching the video, the internet reacted to the old belief and shared memes to prove it wrong. However, the undated video that's doing the rounds on the internet is not sure of its location and authenticity.

WATCH VIDEO & CHECK REACTIONS BELOW

Lighting never strikes twice in the same place: pic.twitter.com/BTs5Kkcl2d — 40kFunk (@40kFunk) March 24, 2023

There is an old saying, lighting doesn’t strike the same place twice https://t.co/UMZUWwMgkq — चौकीदार for 2024 (@bhartendu2206) March 24, 2023

“Lighting doesn’t strike the same place twice”



Witch Doctor: Hold my bones. https://t.co/2QQuBSDrXD — Dark Yagami (@_OnlyMokyabz) March 24, 2023

Whoever said lighting doesn't strike the same place twice was a damn liar https://t.co/l6JrSbdDSE — Lungile Phenyane (@DjukaMatauri) March 24, 2023

So much for lighting doesn’t strike the same place twice 😵‍💫 https://t.co/iZOvRqg82d — Steph ✨💫🌻 (@stephysmallz_) March 24, 2023