e-Paper Get App
HomeViralLightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, picture goes viral

Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, picture goes viral

The incident took place on February 10, during which a bolt of lightning struck the head of the statue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/Fernando Braga
Follow us on

Nature can really make you awestruck at times! Whether it's beautiful rainbows, waterfalls, the northern lights, or even blue bioluminescent beaches, there are so many phenomena that will leave you speechless.

One picture of lightning, a natural phenomenon, is going viral on social media.

The breathtaking image is of the lightning that struck the Christ the Redeemer statue at the summit of Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Previously, lightning struck the statue in 2017 and 2014.

The incident took place on February 10, during which a bolt of lightning struck the head of the statue.

The image of the lightning was posted on Twitter by a user @Rainmaker1973. The mind-blowing image was captured by Fernando Braga. Since posting, it has gone viral with over 6 million views. The image has been liked more than 183k times.

The viral picture has received a lot of comments on Twitter.

While one user stated, "At this point Zeus or Thor. Jokes apart, this is a quite recurrent event, being the highest point, it's just the luck of having someone doing photography at the right time."

Another wrote, "Wow! Oh just WOW!"

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Took off kurta due to insect bite not itching powder, minister clarifies after...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, picture goes viral

Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, picture goes viral

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is alive, his 'fake' death certificate issued by UP govt goes viral

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is alive, his 'fake' death certificate issued by UP govt goes viral

WATCH: UP man pulls off a bullet stunt on National Highway in Moradabad, video goes viral

WATCH: UP man pulls off a bullet stunt on National Highway in Moradabad, video goes viral

Mumbai: Viral video shows cat jumping from Malad West flyover; here's what happened next... WATCH

Mumbai: Viral video shows cat jumping from Malad West flyover; here's what happened next... WATCH

AirTag to the rescue! US couple retrieve their stolen car with the help of the Apple gadget

AirTag to the rescue! US couple retrieve their stolen car with the help of the Apple gadget