Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, picture goes viral

Twitter/Fernando Braga

Nature can really make you awestruck at times! Whether it's beautiful rainbows, waterfalls, the northern lights, or even blue bioluminescent beaches, there are so many phenomena that will leave you speechless.

One picture of lightning, a natural phenomenon, is going viral on social media.

The breathtaking image is of the lightning that struck the Christ the Redeemer statue at the summit of Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Previously, lightning struck the statue in 2017 and 2014.

The incident took place on February 10, during which a bolt of lightning struck the head of the statue.

The image of the lightning was posted on Twitter by a user @Rainmaker1973. The mind-blowing image was captured by Fernando Braga. Since posting, it has gone viral with over 6 million views. The image has been liked more than 183k times.

Lightning struck Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro on February 10, 2023



[more📷by Fernando Braga: https://t.co/xSDfq7x5Z3] pic.twitter.com/FLr25VhLEB — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 11, 2023

The viral picture has received a lot of comments on Twitter.

While one user stated, "At this point Zeus or Thor. Jokes apart, this is a quite recurrent event, being the highest point, it's just the luck of having someone doing photography at the right time."

Another wrote, "Wow! Oh just WOW!"

