Madhya Pradesh: Took off kurta due to insect bite not itching powder, minister clarifies after 'itching' video goes viral

Madhya Pradesh: Brijendra Singh Yadav addressing the media | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after state PHE minister Brijendra Singh Yadav's 'scratching' video went viral, he clarified that he took off his kurta to wash hands after insect-bite and not because of itching powder.

He alleged that it was Congress party's conspiracy to make his video viral.

Earlier, in the video that went viral, he could be heard saying, ‘‘someone has thrown Kaunch on me”. Kaunch, also known as Mucuna Pruriens, is a herb that can cause severe itching when it comes in contact with skin.

While addressing a press conference in his constituency in Mungavali of Ashoknagar on Saturday, minister Yadav said, “My video has been made viral under a conspiracy. Nobody had thrown ‘kaunch’ or (itching) powder on me. I was heading towards a temple when an insect bit my hand and it felt slightly itchy. So, I took off the kurta to wash my hands and face.”

He further claimed that BJP’s Vikas Yatra has been more successful than Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is why the Congress is blowing such incidents out of proportion.

