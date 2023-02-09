Itch...No guard? MP minister starts scratching all over body during Vikas Yatra; WATCH video

A screengrab of the viral video |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s Vikas Yatra witnessed a peculiar incident on Thursday, when PHE minister Brijendra Singh Yadav, while addressing the crowd, started scratching himself. The itch turned so severe that he had to take off his kurta. The minister’s video went viral on social media.

On Wednesday evening, MP’s PHE minister Brijendra Singh Yadav was addressing a Vikas Yatra in his constituency Mungavali. During his visit to Devarchhi village, an unknown person blew ‘Kaunch’ powder on the 'unguarded' minister, which caused the itching. Notably, Kaunch, also known as Mucuna Pruriens, is a herb that can cause severe itching when it comes in contact with skin.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As a result, Yadav started scratching his body in mid of his speech. He can also be heard saying in the video ‘someone has thrown Kaunch on me’. Seeing the minister in discomfort, his supporters helped him wash his hands and face. He even took his kurta off. But to no avail, Yadav had to leave the event.

Police and party members are now looking for the person who caused this commotion during the yatra.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)