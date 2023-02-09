Madhya Pradesh: Case registered against Badnawar woman for fraudulent transfer of deceased brother's land

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A case of cheating was registered against a woman for renaming her deceased brother's land and claiming herself as the sole heir. The case was registered by the deceased person's daughter-in-law.

According to the Badnawar police, on the report of complainant Avni, wife of late Aman Jain, a resident of Indralok Colony, Annapurna, Indore, police registered a case against Sunita Jain, a resident of Indore, under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

In her complaint to Badnawar police, the complainant stated that she is a professor at a private college in Indore, and her husband died of Corona in 2021. Following her husband's death, her father-in-law Umesh Jain and mother-in-law Dr Priyanka Jain also died during the Corona period.

Umesh Jain owns the land in Bhainsola village of Badnawar tehsil in Dhar district.

Accused deceived Patwari

After the death of Umesh Jain, Sunita Jain allegedly manipulated the will and renamed Umesh Jain’s land in her own name by falsely representing herself as the sole heir of the land.

The complainant informed that she got the information about Sunita’s fraud from newspaper. When she went to the tehsil office to get the information, she discovered that Sunita had obtained the land by deceiving the Patwari and Tehsildar into believing that Sunita's nephew Aman had no heir behind.

In this way, she obtained the name change through deception. While the complainant Avni is the true heir to the land, she came to Badnavar on Wednesday with her father and filed a police complaint against Sunita.

