Madhya Pradesh: Nikum, Jain elected president, VP of Khetia civic body in Khetia

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Dashrath Nikum and Chetan Jain, both from BJP, have been elected Khetia municipal body president and vice-president respectively on Wednesday.

The first council meeting was held at Khetia municipal council during which the elections to the post of president and vice president were held. Additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal was returning officer.

According to information, the election for the president was held between BJP’s Dashrath Nikum and Congress candidate Dipali Bagul. Nikum bagged 10 votes out of 15 and was elected president.

Chetan Jain from BJP and Dinesh Sonis from Congress fought for the vice president post. Jain emerged victorious bagging 9 of 15 votes.

The newly elected president and vice president said that they are committed to the development of the town and try to accomplish unfinished development projects. Party workers erupted in celebrations following the announcement of the results.

