Madhya Pradesh: Thieves decamp with Rs 12-13 lakh cash from Factory in Khetia

Representative Image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): On Monday midnight, unidentified miscreants broke into the Sancherti Kotax Factory office on Pansemal road in Khetia town and stole a deposit box containing at least Rs 12 to 13 lakh and an Innova car parked outside the office.

The complainant, Dilip Jain, the owner of Sancheti Factory, returned to his office to find his lock broken and his office ransacked, and he later filed a complaint. When police were informed, they rushed to the scene and began an investigation. SDOP Rohit Alava and his team also rushed to Khatiya for a spot inspection.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered an empty deposit box and an Innova car about a few distances away near Khed village (bordering Maharashtra). Local merchants are concerned about the rising number of burglaries in the town, owing to the police's failure to prevent them.

A forensic team, as well as a team of senior officials, rushed to the scene and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

According to SDOP Rohit Alawa, a forensic science team comprised of a dog squad also rushed to the scene. Cops are searching through CCTV footage from the factory to find the accused.

The dog squad and forensic team also arrived in Khetia and began their investigations from various angles.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)