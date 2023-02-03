Madhya Pradesh: Central government's run Nal Jal Yojana collapses in Khetia, school-going children face water woes

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the central government's lofty claims of project completion, the much-publicised Nal Jal Yojana has failed to provide safe drinking water to its schoolchildren in various villages in the Khetia, Pansemal block of the Barwani district.

The scheme was implemented here with the promise of providing safe and clean drinking water to every household and school in the state; in fact, a large sum of money was spent under the scheme; however, potable water remains a distant dream for its children now. There is no safe drinking water in many villages, including Malfa, Temli, and Amjhiri.

Villagers Vedya Patel and Ter Singh Solanki claimed that school taps remain dry due to various irregularities in work and that the quality of work is subpar.

Alkesh Bhomraj and Priya Jagdish, students, complained about using contaminated water to prepare their midday meals. Schoolchildren bring their own water from a hand pump located outside the school.

The construction companies also received certificates of completion for the Nal Jal Scheme. Local residents are now waiting for the administration to take action against those responsible for the scheme's failure in the village.

