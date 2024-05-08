SAF Jawan Killed As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Car

Representative Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Armed Force (SAF) jawan from Shivpuri district died in a road accident when he was on his way to Guna to pick up his wife, who was on election duty.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Tuesday when an unknown vehicle collided with his car, causing his instant death.

The deceased was identified as Dwarka Prasad, 44, a resident of Van Vihar Colony, Shivpuri. His wife, a government teacher posted in Chanchoda, Guna district, was on duty as the presiding officer at a voting booth in Raghogarh on May 7. After the elections, she travelled to Guna with the polling team to deposit election materials at PG College. She called her husband to pick her up and he left immediately for Guna by car.

However, near Mayana village in Guna district, his car was hit by an unidentified vehicle, resulting in his death at the spot. The police were notified and his body was transferred to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

TI Sanjeet Mabai, the in-charge of Myana police station, said that an investigation was launched in the incident. The body has been handed over to the family following the post-mortem.