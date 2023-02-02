Madhya Pradesh: First meeting of newly elected civic bodies likely on February 8 in Khetia

Representative Picture

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of the newly elected municipal councils of Barwani, Sendhwa and Nagar Panchayat Councils of Anjad, Rajpur, Palsud, Pansemal and Khetiya will likely take place on February 8, sources said.

In the meetings, members will elect one of its members to the chairperson's post to be known as the president and another member to be the vice president.

As per the orders issued by the district collector, upper collector Rekha Rathore has been appointed as presiding officer for Barwani, sub-divisional officer (IAS) Abhishek Saraf for Sendhwa, tehsildar Bhagirath Wakla for Anjad, sub-divisional officer Veer Singh Chauhan for Rajpur, tehsildar Mahesh Solanki for Palsood, sub-divisional officer Jitendra Patel for Pansemal and additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal have been appointed for presiding officer for Khetiya Nagar Panchayat Council. Presiding officers have an important role to play in the conduct of polls for the post of president and vice president and their primary duty and responsibility is to ensure a free and fair poll.

