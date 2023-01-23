Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins Khetia elections

Representative Image |

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling BJP celebrated victory in Khetia urban local body elections on Monday as good news ahead of 2023 Assembly elections. Of 15 seats in Khetia civic body, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party by winning 10 seats, leaving behind the Congress which bagged four seats. One seat went to independent candidate.

Ward number 12 of the city turned into a battle of prestige when independent candidate Jyoti Chowdhary received more vote counts then BJP and Congress parties. Jyoti Chowdhary got 401 votes whereas Congress candidate Ashwini Chowdhary received 166 and BJP’s Mumtaz B 100.

Ward number 13 became famous as 'Jeetegi to Deepali' as BJP, Congress and an independent candidate all shared the same name Deepali. However, Deepali Bagul of Congress won the seat with 365 votes. BJP's Deepali Chowdhary got 186 votes and independent Deepali Dhanraj Chowdhary secured 54 votes.

Election commission's Kabir Panthi and election officer additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal said that the entire process concluded in a peaceful manner. A large number of police force and media were also present.

