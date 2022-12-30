Madhya Pradesh: Khetia poll scheduled for January 20

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khetia municipal council has started preparation for elections, which are scheduled on January 20. In this regard, the Madhya Pradesh Election Commission has released the election programme for Khetia.

As per the programme published by the assistant electoral officer Sunil Sisodia, the date of receiving the nomination letter is January 6. On January 7, these nomination letters will be cross-checked by the authorised officials. January 9 is said to be the last date for withdrawing the names. The election process will be conducted on January 20 and results will be counted in the particular ward on January 23.

Sub-divisional officer Pansemal Jitendra Kumar Patel convened a meeting of workers at the panchayat auditorium and informed them about the instructions of the election commission and the nomination process.

The resident of the municipality will elect 15 councillors of the city and elected candidates can also participate in the elections for the post of municipality president. According to ward reservation, four seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. As per the report, no nomination has been submitted on the first day.

