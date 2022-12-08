Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA announces Rs 10 lakh for community hall in Khetia

Representational Image |

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade on Thursday participated in the birth anniversary celebration of Saint Jaganade Maharaj organised by members of Chaudhary Samaj in Khetia.

Addressing the programme, MLA Kirade assured full cooperation in the development work and construction of a new building on the land purchased by the society. On the demand of the society, MLA Kirade sanctioned Rs 10 lakh from the MLA fund.

Community president Ashok Shinde said that the society members demanded funds for the building from the MLA who participated in the event on Thursday.

There is joy in the society due to the announcement made by the MLA. After the programme a blood donation camp was also organised by the guests on the occasion of Sant Jaganade Jayanti.