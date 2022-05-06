Khetia: How did a resident of Maharashtra get a patta in Madhya Pradesh?

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): With the drive against encroachment on government land going at a rapid pace, the patta allotted to Nayyer Ali in the middle of the market area at Ashok Road has become the talk of the town these days.

Many locals have questioned how a resident of Maharashtra managed to operate his business on the land claiming that the government allotted patta to him.

Earlier, the matter came to the fore after the administration team razed this encroachment on government land worth Rs 1.5 to 2 crore here on Wednesday.

House of Nayyer Bohari in Kheddigar village in Shahada tehsil of Nandurbar district in Maharashtra.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Nayyer Ali had acquired the patta land by illegal means from where he was operating a business by constructing a shop.

According to information, the land on which the patta was allotted to Nayyer belonged to one Ramgopal before 1976. Since he had no heir, the land was later registered in the nazul record and thereafter registered with the Khetia municipal council.

After some time, Nayyar's father Moize Ali who hails from Kheddigar gram panchayat in Shahada tehsil of Nandurbar district in Maharashtra built a shop on the land and put it on rent. Later, the dispute of tenancy moved to court and the court-ordered Moize Ali to pay rent to the municipal council.

Nayyar and his family operate a shop under the name of Satpura Agency and the whole family resides in Kheddigar village, adjacent to Khetia.

Later, a patta was made on the said land under Rajiv Gandhi Aashray Yojna (the photocopy of the lease shows tampering on the date). After the death of Moize Ali in 2005, his son Nayyar along with his mother decided to transfer the name on the lease.

The application was given to the government, despite the fact that Nayyar and his family live in Kheddigar village. Nayyar has a three-storey house in Kheddigar village.

Meanwhile, an attempt was made by Nayyar to transfer the lease. According to the records received from the sub-divisional officer Sendhwa, no lease was transferred on the name Nayyar and it was cancelled as there was no mention of it in government records.

Now it is a matter of investigation how a person from Maharashtra claimed a patta in Madhya Pradesh and continued his business there till the removal of the encroachments. Moize Ali died at his Kheddiagar residence and local authorities issued his death certificate having his Maharashtra address. Besides, Nayyar's ration card is also registered in Maharashtra

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:24 PM IST